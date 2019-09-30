|
SFC (Ret) Waylon Ray
Seawell
September 12, 1932-
September 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Waylon Ray Seawell, age 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019. A Graveside Memorial service for Waylon, will be held, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 4:00 PM. In Parkhill Cemetery 4161 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA.
Waylon was born September 12, 1932 in Lemon Springs, North Carolina to his late parents, Thelma Todd Seawell and Laddie Seawell. Waylon grew up in Lemon Springs where he met, fell in love, and married Miss. Patricia Thomas. SFC Seawell was proud to serve in the US Army for 24 years, which included two tours in Vietnam. He lived his life his way, he was very astute and head strong. Waylon was a woodworker and enjoyed helping others with their projects. He loved his family and taught them how to cook, take care of a vehicle and be self- sufficient. Waylon enjoyed joking with his grandchildren and watching television (especially Vanna White). SFC (Ret) Waylon Ray Seawell will always be remembered as funny, a good cook and a man who would drop what he was doing to help a friend.
Other than his parents, SFC (Ret) Waylon was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia Anne Thomas Seawell; son David Michael Seawell and daughter Cynthia Marie Seawell. He is survived by; daughters Teresa Raye Vicks and Shari Ann (Gil) Maulsby; grandsons, Jason and Brandon Shelby and Derek Vicks; granddaughter, Jennifer Davis; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; other family members and friends to cherish his memories.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019