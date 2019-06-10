SFC (Retired) William G.

Guisinger

March 21, 1928-

June 8, 2019

Hatchechubbee, AL- SFC (Retired) William "Bill" Gene Guisinger, 91, of Hatchechubbee, AL passed away early Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am CST / 11:00 am EST on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hatchechubbee United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Patricia Bruner and Rev. Matt Langford officiating. Interment with full Military honors will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm CST / 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City.

Mr. Guisinger was born March 21, 1928 in Junction City, OH, son of the late John Guisinger and Edith Bass Guisinger. He retired from Dolly Madison in Columbus, GA with 20 years of faithful service. Mr. Guisinger served our country proudly, and was retired from the United States Army serving tours in Germany, France, Okinawa, and during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of numerous awards and medals. He loved fishing, the outdoors, was a fantastic wood craftsman, and enjoyed tinkering with different projects around his yard, and he loved cooking and baking pies, especially during all the holiday times with family, he was also known as the best little wine maker around. He was a member of Hatchechubbee United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Christa Schwenkler Guisinger of Hatchechubbee, AL, one daughter, Patricia Norris of Hurtsboro, AL, two sons, John B. Guisinger of Hatchechubbee, AL, and Christopher H. Guisinger and wife Melinda of Smiths Station, AL; three sisters, Betty Hovan of Cleveland, OH, Bernice Starcher of Crooksville, OH, and Marianna Mokros and husband Walter of Bel Air, OH, one brother, Dale C. Guisinger and wife Shelda of New Lexington, OH, (8) grandchildren, and (15) great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family, church family, and numerous friends.