SFC/RET Pamela Deloris
Moody
October 6, 1959-
March 1, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- SFC/RET Pamela Deloris Moody, 59, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Emory Long Term Acute Care Hospital in Decatur, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon, Saturday, March 3, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church. Rev. James C. Gant, pastor, will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Evergreen Memory Garden. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1-6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Moody was born October 6, 1959 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of Woodrow Spencer, Sr. and Beatrice Guinn Spencer. Mrs. Moody was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and its choir. She retired from the
U.S. Army after twenty-five years of dedicated service.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, RET/ SSG Bobby Moody; two sons, Terrance (Kelechi) Moody and Katahie Moody; one daughter, Tawanda (Sergio) Moody-Mayfield; two brothers, Woodrow Spencer, Jr. and Melvin Spencer; six sisters, Pearlie (Willie) Tate, Dorothy (Michael) Walton, Jackie Hudson, Frances Samuel, Debra Lyles and Sandra Spencer; six grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019