1SG (Ret) Jack Thomas

Greene, Sr.

January 22, 1940 -

June 9, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- 1SG (Ret) Jack Thomas Greene, Sr., 79, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia with Pastor Jack Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery with Military Honors. Family will greet friends Wednesday evening at Striffler-Hamby from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Jack Thomas Greene was born on January 22, 1940 in Perry, Florida to the late Mabel Myrtle Odom Wilkes and Paul Thomas Green. Jack's Grandmother Odom influenced his early childhood and upbringing. At the age of seventeen Jack enlisted in the United States Army on his Uncle Robert Odom's birthday, Uncle Robert and Charles Odom were like brothers as well as his Aunt Sarah to Jack. Mr. Greene faithfully served his country during the Korean Conflict, Vietnam War and the Taiwan Campaign. His decorations are to include: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Army commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, 3 Overseas Service Bars, Meritorious Unit Commendation (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), Expert (M-16), 6 Service Stripes, Driver & Mechanic Badge w/Drivers-Wheel Bar. He retired with 20 years of service for his country. Jack was a member of the Fort Bragg Masonic Lodge.

Jack married his loving wife Martha Ann Mangum on March 7, 1959, one of his proudest moments. Together they raised two sons: Jack T. Greene II and Robert Gregory "Greg" Greene. After his retirement from the Army Jack and Martha resided in Columbus where he began his business East Central Wax Company, he was involved in all aspects of the business. Jack enjoyed working, he was not one to sit idle for any length of time, whether it was at his business or at home he was always working. When Jack was not working he did enjoy playing golf with friends, working in his yard and especially spending time with family. His greatest joy was seeing his granddaughter, Holly, grow into the young woman she has become. He was very proud of his grandson Jack T. Greene III his accomplishments and watching his family grow. He will truly miss his great-grandsons (Jack and Hudson).

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Ann Greene; sons: Robert Gregory "Greg" Greene (Tammy) and Jack Thomas Greene II; grandchildren: Holly Lynn Greene, Jack T. Greene III ( Jessica), and Zachary Gallman; great grandchildren: Jack T. Greene IV, and Hudson Greene; Aunt Sarah Lynn; Uncle Charles Odom. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mabel M. Odom Wilkes, his dad, Roy W. Wilkes, and his Uncle Robert Odom.

Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to sign the online guest book. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary