Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home
927-5th Avenue
Columbus, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sightseeing Road Chapel
6531 Way Ave. Bldg. 2820
Ft. Benning, GA
Sgm Nathaniel (Retired) Guydon


1930 - 2019
Sgm Nathaniel (Retired) Guydon Obituary
SGM (Retired) Nathaniel
Guydon
August 4, 1930-
October 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- SGM (Ret) Nathaniel Erion Guydon, 89, of Columbus transitioned on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Funeral Service for SGM (Ret) Guydon will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sightseeing Road Chapel, 6531 Way Ave. Bldg. 2820 Ft. Benning, GA 31905. Rev. Maurice Delmar Edwards, Jr. will be officiating. Interment will be held in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Full Military Honors according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM with family hours between 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
SGM (Ret) Guydon was born on August 4, 1930 to the late Nathaniel E. and Myrtle Guydon in Clarendon, AR and proudly served his country for 32 years in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Carl; 1 sister, Era Lee, and 1 grandson, Oliver Guydon.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a faithful wife of 66 years, Gladys Mae Guydon; two daughters, Dr. Linda Guydon(Roosevelt) and Donna Guydon Bingham(Porter); 3 sons, Edsel Guydon, Esq.(Tonita), Glenn Guydon(Veronica) and Timothy Hightower; 1 sister, Wanda Clemons(Kenneth) and he was a proud PaPa of 3 granddaughters, Alicia, Brianna, and Jada; 2 grandsons, Phillip and Nicholas and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2019
