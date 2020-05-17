Sgt Anthony Michael Price
1981 - 2020
SGT Anthony Michael
Price
March 26, 1981-
May 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- SGT. Anthony Michael Price, aged 39, of Columbus, Georgia died May 8, 2020. He was a talented and devoted husband, father, son and brother who put the needs of others before his own. He spent 8 years in the United States Army after completing his Bachelor of Science from IUPUI Fort Wayne. Anthony enjoyed fishing, music, cooking, and restoring homes and furniture to their former glory. Anthony's life was filled with laughter through tall tales by the campfire, and telling dad jokes that aged less gracefully than he did. His love was most apparent during precious moments he spent with his beloved wife Amy and greatest joy in life, daughter Isabella. Anthony is survived by his wife Amy Price of Columbus, Georgia; daughter Isabella Price; parents Elizabeth and Claude Price, Jr.; paternal grandparents Nancy and Claude Price, Sr.; maternal grandparents Rick and Martha Davis; brothers Claude and wife Allie Price, Phillip Price and fiancé Kelsey Propes as well as 3 nephews and 2 nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Anthony's memory will forever live in the minds and hearts of those who love him.
"Heroes get remembered, but legends never die" – Babe Ruth
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Price family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
