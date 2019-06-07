|
|
Sgt. Donald Ray
Renter
January 27, 1958-
June 3, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Sgt. Donald R. Renter, 61, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, June 3, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church, Salem, AL with Rev. Marshall Morgan, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Sgt. Renter was born January 27, 1958 in Baton Rouge, LA to the late Mary Lee Baham and the late Jessie Renter. He served in the U.S. Army for 23 years.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Renter; three daughters, Petric Crockett of Houston,TX, LaTasha (Jacoby) Taylor of Milan, TN and LaTonya Hannah of Humboldt, TN; four sons, Darian Renter, Derrick (Laqona) Sanders of Bogalusa,LA, Joe Hannah of Milan, TN and Steven (Kenea) Brown of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister, Gilda Renter of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Alton (Linda) Bell of Chicago, IL and Jerry (Gerry) Renter of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 7, 2019