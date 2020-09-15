Shadow Senator Florence H.
Pendleton
January 28, 1926-
September 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Florence Howard Pendleton, U. S. Shadow Senator for the District of Columbia, passed away peacefully Thursday at her home. She was 94 years of age.
The daughter of the late John Milton and Elease Brooks Howard, Senator Pendleton was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1940 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She obtained her Bachelor and Masters degrees from Howard University in Washington D.C. Having resided in the D.C. area for over 55 years, she was a member of Bearean Baptist Church where served as the Church Clerk for 40 years. Senator Pendleton retired following 40+ years as an Administrator with the District of Columbia School System. In 1991 she was elected as the first U. S. Senator to represent the District of Columbia. Her tenure as a dedicated servant lasted 17 years. She was a member of the District of Columbia Retired Teachers Association, the Drifters Social Club, Challengers Bridge Club, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Upon returning to Columbus, Senator Pendleton worshipped with her "home church" family, First African Baptist Church.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her sons, Oscar Pendleton, Jr. (Ann) and Howard T. Pendleton (Jeanella); five grandchildren, Andre Pendleton, Oscar Pendleton III, Crystal P. Shahid(Zaki), Elease Marie Newman and Christine Pendleton; five great grandchildren, devoted cousins, Nellie Kendall and Aldric Hayes, other loving relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Senator Pendleton will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Cemetery. The visitation will begin Today at 1 p.m. with Family Hour from 4 until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
.