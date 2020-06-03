Shane
Adkinson
05/25/1970-
05/31/2020
Columbus, GA- Shane Adkinson, age 50, of Midland, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Midtown. He was born on May 25, 1970 in Ft. Wayne, IN. Mr. Adkinson was an avid shooter. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His passion was being a father.
Private funeral services will be held at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel. A Celebration Life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kristen Adkinson and spouse Bryce Duke of Shiloh and Amber Kaitlyn Adkinson of Oxford. MS; one sister Danielle(Steve)McSpadden of Ellaville; one brother, Ty(Ericka) Adkinson of Killen, AL., one grandchild, Axell Grey Duke; mother, Jan Adkinson of Americus, maternal grandmother, Jeanne Cardone of Sellerburg, IN. Nieces and Nephews, Brittany Watkins, Brooke Adkinson, Brandon Adkinson, Kylie McSpadden, Cody Bivins, Zack Bivins, Grace Bivins, Luke Bivins, Josh Masters, and Blake Masters. He is also survived by several cousins and other relatives. Also surviving is his fiancé Rebekah Howell and her children Kobe Culpepper and Taylor Floyd all of Midland.
Mr. Adkinson was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Adkinson.
The family request memorial contributions to be made to American Diabetes Association 233 Peachtree St. Suite 2225 Atlanta, GA. 30303.
You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfunerlachapel.com.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.