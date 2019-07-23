|
|
Shari
Broadwater
May 26, 1983-
July 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Shari Denise Broadwater, 36, of Columbus, GA, passed Friday, July 19, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Peaceful Holiness Church, Columbus, GA with Elder Robert Parnell, overseer, Elder Helen Parnell, pastor and Pastor Otis Robinson, Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST., according to Taylor Funeral Home.
Shari Broadwater was born May 26, 1983 in Ft. Benning, GA to Elder Hardy Chadwick and the late Evangelist Ruby Chadwick. She was a 2001 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and 2008 and 2013 graduate of Columbus State University, a sixth grade teacher at Manchester Middle School, Manchester, GA, member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and member of Foundation Point Church.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Broadwater, Jr.; two sons, Zion Michael Merine and Marvin Broadwater III; father, Elder Hardy Chadwick (Ann); sister, Renee' Freshley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 23, 2019