Sharon K. Lenard
Sharon K.
Lenard
June 18, 1944-
May 25, 2020
Phenix City, Al.- A woman of faith and the heart of our family, Sharon K. Lenard 75, of Phenix City, Al. died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 a Private Funeral Service for family and close friends will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of God with Rev. Tommy Bradford officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the visitation will be in effect.
Mrs. Lenard was born June 18, 1944 in Quincy, Illinois daughter of the late Donald R. and Dorothy Robinson Warren. She was a self-employed caterer and member of Cornerstone Church of God. Sharon (Nana) was known for her unwavering faith in God. She served the Lord with all her being and was a great example of putting others before herself. She was lucky to find love with her husband Jerry Leonard late in life and did not take their short time together for granted. Finally, she absolutely adored her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and sister.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Lenard was preceded in death by her late husband Jackie M. Ellis.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Lenard of Phenix City, Al., son, Johnny Bolin (Marge) of Columbus, Ga., daughters, Renee Lee of Phenix City, Al., Debbie Kennedy (Charlie) of Pine Mountain, Ga., sisters, Barbara Mooningham of Wellington, KS., Donna Brewer of Haslet, TX., brother, Robert Warren of Amarillo, TX., 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907. Those who wish to sign may sign the online registry at mcmullenfuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
