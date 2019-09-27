|
Shaun A.
Ryan
January 29, 1093-
September 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Shaun Arvis Ryan transitioned home on Saturday at the age of 36.
The son of Mrs. Cassandra Ryan of Midland, GA and the late SSG Arvis E. Ryan, Shaun was born in the Panama Canal Zone and attended George Washington Carver High School. He was a member of Cathedral of Prayer Church of God In Christ, and was very present in his family's business, Sugga's Restaurant. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Hazel Ryan, beloved great grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. Eugene Brown, an aunt, Janice Ryan, and uncle, Otis "Bubba" Brown.
Other than his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Nicole Guerrier and April Byrd; his grandmother, Mrs. Betty Boynton; nieces, Kayla Griffin and Katrina Guerrier; nephews, Cameron Griffin and Nicholas Guerrier; a great nephew, Jayston Hubbard; aunts and uncles, Danny Boynton, Matthew Boynton, Johnny Ryan (Danita), James Ryan (Patti), Annette Redmon (Bishop John), Junnie Adams (James), Mary Gary and Lillian Toney; a host of other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Ryan will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Prayer with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastors Charles and Gloria Rodgers officiating. Visitation is Sunday, 1 til 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019