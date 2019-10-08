|
|
Shawn Bernard
Pearson
June 26, 1973-
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Shawn Bernard Pearson, 46, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Move of God Ministries, 4308 Mallory Road, Columbus, GA with Bishop Will A. Willis, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Pearson was born June 26, 1973 in Detroit, MI to Karol Pearson-Lankford and Eddie B. German. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and attended Owens College in Ohio.
Survivors includes his parents, Karol-Lankford and Eddie B. German; brother, Troy Pearson; step-sister Kathleen Fewell; nephew, Deon McDaniel; niece, Amber Pearson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019