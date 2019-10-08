Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Move of God Ministries
4308 Mallory Road
Columbus, GA
Shawn Bernard Pearson Obituary
Shawn Bernard
Pearson
June 26, 1973-
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Shawn Bernard Pearson, 46, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon EST, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Move of God Ministries, 4308 Mallory Road, Columbus, GA with Bishop Will A. Willis, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Pearson was born June 26, 1973 in Detroit, MI to Karol Pearson-Lankford and Eddie B. German. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and attended Owens College in Ohio.
Survivors includes his parents, Karol-Lankford and Eddie B. German; brother, Troy Pearson; step-sister Kathleen Fewell; nephew, Deon McDaniel; niece, Amber Pearson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019
