|
|
Sheila M.
McCray
August 9, 1949-
April 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sheila M. McCray, 69. passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Saturday May 4, 2019 at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church, 4419 Sherwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31904 where Rev. Adrian Chester is officiating pastor. Rev. Willie Hill will be the eulogist according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus GA 31904. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. McCray was born on August 9, 1949 in Oakland, CA to the late George and Betty Jean Vann. She was a secretary for the Federal Government. Mrs. McCray was preceded by her parents and her husband, Ret MSG John L. McCray minister. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, Shon M. McCray; her daughter, Vanessa E. Quick; her siblings, Jerry Lewis, Doncella Logan, Daphna Gauthier, Raquay Vann and Daphra; her grandchildren, King L. Quick, Alyah J. Quick; great-child, William K. Asante, Jr.; a devoted niece, Wendy Smalls; nephews, nieces and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: 762-524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2019