Shelia Gail
Dorsey
September 4, 1956-
May 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Shelia Gail Barron Dorsey, 63, of Columbus, passed Friday, May 29, 2020 at Piedmont Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Faith Worship Center. Pastor Michael Grant will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 5 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home. 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Shelia was born in Columbus, daughter of the late Tom Barron and Martha Gladys Marshall Walker. She joined Wynnton Hill Baptist Church at an early age, where she sang in the choir. She later became a member of Faith Worship Center and its Praise Team, under the leadership of Bishop Ann Hardman. She was a 1974 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and earned her A.S. Degree from Miller-Motte College in 2018. She was employed with AFLAC for 12 years and was recently employed with Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Customer Service. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Jerry Walker, Sr. and her survivors include: two daughters, Carmen Tamia Dorsey and Shelia Tania Dorsey; one brother, Jerry Walker, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and devoted friends, including Juanita Williams, Fern Fitzpatrick Houston and Annette Twyford. Visit sconiersfunearlhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.