Shelley Kaplan

Wiseley

November 10, 1950-

May 13, 2019

Columbus, GA- Shelley Kaplan Wiseley of Columbus, Georgia passed away on May 14, 2019 after a long illness at age 59. The youngest daughter of Frances and Arthur Kaplan of Atlanta, Georgia, Shelley was a 1978 graduate of Briarcliff High School and a 1982 graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in mathematics. She began her teaching career at Lithonia High School as a high school mathematics teacher. She left teaching in 1984 to begin her family, but returned to teaching at the Yeshiva High School in Atlanta, Georgia, until the birth of her third child. As her children entered school, she returned to teaching, first at Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia, and then Brookstone School when the family moved to Columbus, Georgia in 2007. She continued to teach high school mathematics until 2018. The greatest joys in her life were her children, grandchildren, students, and summers spent at the beach. She is survived by her husband, Oscar Lee Wiseley, Jr., to whom she was married for 35 years; her daughters, Rachel and Abigail; her son, Michael, and his wife, Danielle, and their two children, Banks and Olivia. Shelley is also survived by her sister, Judge Debra Turner, and her husband, Nelson Turner; her sister in law, Sarah Wiseley Elie, and her husband, Phillip Elie, and seven nieces and nephews. A celebration of Shelley's life will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, June 9th at Brookstone School in Columbus, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shelley's memory can be made to Columbus Hospice of Georgia & Alabama, www.columbushospice.com and Brookstone School in Columbus, Georgia. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Wiseley family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary