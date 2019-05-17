Shelly A.

Grantham

July 17, 1969-

May 13, 2019

Seale, AL- Shelly A. Grantham, 49, of Seale, AL, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL.

Shelly was born on July 17, 1969, the daughter of James "Ed" Owens, Sr. and Geneva E. Trujillo Owens in Ft. Gordon, GA. Shelly was a 1987 graduate of Harris County High School and worked as a school bus driver for the Lee County School system until her passing. She loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, riding horses and watersports of all kinds.

Shelly is survived by her parents, Ed and Tina Owens; husband, Don Grantham; children, Kelli and Kevin Grantham, and grandson, Carter; brother, James Owens; nieces, Olivia, Elena, and Isabella Owens; as well as many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 3:00pm EST Sunday, May 19th at her home: 173 Padgetts Road, Seale, AL 36875.

Flowers are welcomed, or those who desire may make memorial contributions to .

The Grantham family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home, 240 Walton Street, Hamilton, GA 31811. Please visit www.coxfh.com to leave online condolences for the family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary