Shelly

Williams

August 14, 1944-

October 14, 2020

Colmbus, GA- Mr. Shelly Williams, 76, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. Due to COVID-19 there will be a Private Graveside service conducted at 12:30 PM EST today, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Full Military Honors according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.

Mr. Shelly Williams was born on August 14, 1944 in Guerryton, AL to the late Henry and Vennie Williams. He attended G. W. Carver High School and afterwards was drafted into the United States Army where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Williams; one daughter, Develma Williams Peterson (Aaron), Columbus; three sons, Eric Montell Humphries, Antonio Jones both of Columbus and Ezra Williams, Springville, NY; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.





