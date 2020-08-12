Sherman Louis
Lambert
April 10, 1925-
August 13, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- MSGT, US Army (Ret.) Sherman Louis Lambert, age 95, of Waverly Hall, GA, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services with military honors will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Waverly Hall Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Bowden officiating, assisted by Rev. Alan Barrett. Public viewing will be allowed at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
Mr. Lambert was born April 10, 1925, in Cordele, GA, the son of John Harvey Jackson Lambert and Claudie Purvis Lambert. He served five years in the U.S. Navy as a gunner's mate aboard the USS Buckner during WWII in both the Pacific and European Theaters. He was present in the third wave of the invasion at Normandy Beach, one of the fiercest battles of all time. After WWII, he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War first landing there in 1950. He retired from the army after a 22-year career and then worked 20 years in civil service at the water plant at Ft. Benning. Mr. Lambert was a former member and Deacon of Morningside Baptist Church in Columbus; a former member and Deacon of Waverly Hall Baptist Church and at the time of his death, was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. In his retirement, Mr. Lambert was a cattle farmer and a member of the Harris County Cattleman's Association. He also worked part-time for Green's Propane Gas Co. Mr. Lambert was preceded in death by his first wife, Vesta Elizabeth Lambert and five siblings.
Mr. Lambert is survived by his wife, Mrs. Billie Brown Lambert of Waverly Hall; his daughters, Sheila (Ronnie) Delong of New York, NY, Sherrill (Steve) Lee of Newnan, GA, Denise (Frank) Brown of Ty Ty, GA; his son, Darrell Lambert of Phenix City, AL; his step-son, Herschel (Nell) Green of Phenix City; numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
