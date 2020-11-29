1/1
Sherry A. Little
1951 - 2020
Sherry A. Little
May 2, 2020 - November 26, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Sherry A. Little, 69 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 30, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Pastor Ken Dawson will officiate.
Mrs. Little was born May 2, 1951 in Phenix City, Alabama; She was retired from Hinkle Metals and was a member of Cascade Hills Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Christy Tharpe and husband, Barry, Francine Sanders and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Hunter Tharpe, Adam Sanders, Shawn Sanders and her companion, William Little.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, Georgia.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
3342983634
