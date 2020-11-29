Sherry A. LittleMay 2, 2020 - November 26, 2020Phenix City, Alabama - Sherry A. Little, 69 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 30, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Pastor Ken Dawson will officiate.Mrs. Little was born May 2, 1951 in Phenix City, Alabama; She was retired from Hinkle Metals and was a member of Cascade Hills Church.Survivors include her daughters, Christy Tharpe and husband, Barry, Francine Sanders and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Hunter Tharpe, Adam Sanders, Shawn Sanders and her companion, William Little.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, Georgia.