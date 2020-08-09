1/1
Sherry Bell Clift
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Bell
Clift
January 21, 1970-
July 1, 2020
Las Vegas, , Nevada- With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sherry Bell Clift, devoted wife, mother, and friend, on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She left us peacefully from complications of acute leukemia. She was in her 50th year.
Our graceful Sherry loved to quote Coco Chanel — "In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different." And Sherry is undeniably irreplaceable. Born at Ft. Benning, Georgia, she spent her childhood in Jena, Louisiana and Phoenix City, Alabama and graduated near the top of her class at Glenwood High School. At age 22 she fulfilled her dream to move West; and in her adopted Las Vegas home, she shined as bright as the city itself.
The only thing brighter than Sherry's smile was her heart. To be with Sherry was to feel loved. She reached out to all she met and was never too busy to offer kind words and helping hands. Sherry embraced everything about life—playing with her grandchildren; taking spontaneous motorcycle trips with her soulmate, Bob; and earning a 4.0 GPA at Western Governors University. We miss her. We miss her baking, her corny jokes, and her Beatles songs. She is, without doubt, irreplaceable.
Our beautiful Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn Crooks Bell and Rayford Bell. She is survived by the love of her life, Bob Clift; her strong children, Melanie Melton Estrada and Hunter Melton; her adored grandchildren, Manny and Hanna; and three loving brothers, Kenny, Paul, and Jim Bell. Her life will be privately celebrated by family and friends at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved