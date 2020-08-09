Sherry Bell

Clift

January 21, 1970-

July 1, 2020

Las Vegas, , Nevada- With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sherry Bell Clift, devoted wife, mother, and friend, on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She left us peacefully from complications of acute leukemia. She was in her 50th year.

Our graceful Sherry loved to quote Coco Chanel — "In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different." And Sherry is undeniably irreplaceable. Born at Ft. Benning, Georgia, she spent her childhood in Jena, Louisiana and Phoenix City, Alabama and graduated near the top of her class at Glenwood High School. At age 22 she fulfilled her dream to move West; and in her adopted Las Vegas home, she shined as bright as the city itself.

The only thing brighter than Sherry's smile was her heart. To be with Sherry was to feel loved. She reached out to all she met and was never too busy to offer kind words and helping hands. Sherry embraced everything about life—playing with her grandchildren; taking spontaneous motorcycle trips with her soulmate, Bob; and earning a 4.0 GPA at Western Governors University. We miss her. We miss her baking, her corny jokes, and her Beatles songs. She is, without doubt, irreplaceable.

Our beautiful Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn Crooks Bell and Rayford Bell. She is survived by the love of her life, Bob Clift; her strong children, Melanie Melton Estrada and Hunter Melton; her adored grandchildren, Manny and Hanna; and three loving brothers, Kenny, Paul, and Jim Bell. Her life will be privately celebrated by family and friends at a later date.





