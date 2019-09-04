|
Sheunetta
Dirke
February 5, 1952-
August 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Sheunetta Dirke transitioned home peacefully Wednesday in the loving care of her son. She was 67 years of age.
The daughter of the late Mr. George and Mrs. Lillian Harris Dirke, Ms. Dirke was born in Columbus and was a 1972 graduate of Jordan High School. She was a member of Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church. Her love for people, wonderful gift of gab and friendly spirit will truly live on in the hearts and mind of all who knew her.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her son, Bryan K. Dirke; two grandchildren, Brandon J. Dirke, Sr. and Monique R. Chatman; four great grandchildren, Bryan S. Dirke, Tracy D. L. Dirke, Javiah Kitchen and Brandon J. Dirke, Jr.; a brother, Tyrone W. Dirke (Patricia); a sister, Carolyn Ramsey (William); a godson, Bobby Adkin II (Ebony) and family; loving nephews, Samuel Seldon (Wendora), Cory L. Osborne, Jarele Dirke, Cashier Dirke, Jerrod Dirke and Jerome Dirke; a host of cousins, other relatives and friend.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Dirke will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church with interment in Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Marcus Gibson will officiate. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019