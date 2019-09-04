Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheunetta Dirke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheunetta Dirke


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheunetta Dirke Obituary
Sheunetta
Dirke
February 5, 1952-
August 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Sheunetta Dirke transitioned home peacefully Wednesday in the loving care of her son. She was 67 years of age.
The daughter of the late Mr. George and Mrs. Lillian Harris Dirke, Ms. Dirke was born in Columbus and was a 1972 graduate of Jordan High School. She was a member of Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church. Her love for people, wonderful gift of gab and friendly spirit will truly live on in the hearts and mind of all who knew her.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her son, Bryan K. Dirke; two grandchildren, Brandon J. Dirke, Sr. and Monique R. Chatman; four great grandchildren, Bryan S. Dirke, Tracy D. L. Dirke, Javiah Kitchen and Brandon J. Dirke, Jr.; a brother, Tyrone W. Dirke (Patricia); a sister, Carolyn Ramsey (William); a godson, Bobby Adkin II (Ebony) and family; loving nephews, Samuel Seldon (Wendora), Cory L. Osborne, Jarele Dirke, Cashier Dirke, Jerrod Dirke and Jerome Dirke; a host of cousins, other relatives and friend.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Dirke will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church with interment in Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Marcus Gibson will officiate. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheunetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now