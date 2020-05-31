Shireen Rose

Johnston Ray

October 27, 1932-

May 29, 2020

Columbus, GA- Sherry Ray, 87, of Columbus, Georgia, died May 29, 2020 at her home at Spring Harbor after a short illness.

She was born October 27, 1932, in Fremont, Ohio, daughter of the late Norman McKinley Johnston and Rosella Gloer Johnston.

She graduated from Saint Joseph Catholic High School in 1950. While working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, she met and married Capt. Charles G. Ray, Jr. on February 27, 1954.

She is survived by her sister Joyce Johnston Finlay (Charles) of San Diego, CA, sister-in-law Norma J. Johnston of Denton, TX, cousin Myriam Johnston Hallock of Columbus, GA, five children, Dr. Charles G. Ray III (Hortencia) of Columbus, GA, Mark C. Ray, Sr. (Susan) of Columbus, GA, Carol L. Ray of Columbus, GA, Gregory J. Ray of Phenix City, AL and Sheri "Missy" Ray Stewart (Joseph) of Auburn, AL; 8 grandchildren, Charlie Gee, Justin, Megan, Catherine, Mark, William, Caroline and Joe; and numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and many friends to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles G. Ray, Jr., her parents, and brother Philip Boyd Johnston.

A Rosary will be held May 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM in the Striffler Hamby Mortuary Chapel with visitation to follow until 7:30 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 320 12th Street, Columbus, Georgia, with Reverend Paul Pantiru officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Alabama: 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233.





