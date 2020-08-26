1/1
Shirley Ann McDaniel
1938 - 2020
Shirley Ann
McDaniel
October 19, 1938-
August 22, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Shirley Ann McDaniel, 81, of Phenix City, AL, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. McDaniel at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 3770 US Hwy 431 North, Phenix City, AL, 36869.
Mrs. McDaniel was born October 19, 1938 in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late Dewey Benjamin Brown, Sr., and Dessie Ree Bell Brown. She was a bookkeeper with the City of Phenix City and retired after many years of service. Her family will remember her for her quick whit, big personality, generous giving heart, and her brutal honesty. She raised 7 children by herself and was one of the strongest women there ever was. She loved crossword puzzles, cooking, her "shows", and gardening. She was her happiest when family was with her. We will miss her presence daily, but her memory will live forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by one brother, Dewey Brown, Jr., and one granddaughter, Madison Richmond.
Survivors include her children, Lamar Tyner and his wife, Sharon, Sandra Elliott and her husband, Ronnie, Randy Tyner and his wife, Dianne, Ross Tyner and his wife, Rhonda, Ricky Tyner, Tim Tyner and Sheryl Atkins and her husband, Tom; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Durham and Callie Smith.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit wwwshphenixcity.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
3342983634
