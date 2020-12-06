Shirley E. Baker
November 20, 1934 - December 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Shirley E. Baker of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Oconee County Memorial Hospital, Seneca S.C.
Mrs. Baker was born on November 20, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey Broughton and Vera Harrell Ellerbee, her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, William D. (Bill) Baker, and her brother, James William (Billy) Ellerbee. She was a graduate of Jordan High School and attended Columbus College. Mrs. Baker was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Garden Club of Columbus, the Columbus Museum and the Mr. and Mrs. Club. An avid golfer she was a past President of the Ladies Golf Association at Columbus Country Club.
She is survived by her son, David Alan Baker (Pam), Anna Maria Island, Florida, her daughter Sandra Baker (Doug Muzik), Salem, SC, grandson Christopher William Baker, two great grandchildren (Carter and Savannah), and niece, Deborah Ellerbee Woodward, Snow Hill, N.C. also her great nieces Tara Woodward Bunn, Manchester, MI, and Lindsay Woodward Waters, Lagrange, N.C.
Services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, with Reverend John Fugh officiating. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Fond memories and condolences for the Baker family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
The services will be livestreamed on Striffler-Hamby at Parkhill Cemetery's Facebook page for those unable to attend.