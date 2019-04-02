|
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Shirley Goodman passed on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Graveside service will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 at Oakland Memory Lanes Inc 15200 Lincoln Ave Dolton IL. Visitation will be Wednesday April 3, 2019 at W.W. Holt Funeral Home 175 W 159th St Harvey, IL 60426. Mrs. Goodman was born December 11, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late Mr. Harold Barber Clark and Mrs. Junior Lee Clark. After graduation she married Mr. Vernon Goodman, a World War II Navy veteran. Mrs. Goodman worked at the U.S. Post Office before relocating. While in Columbus GA she reinvented herself as a Home Healthcare aid before again. Mrs. Goodman loved dogs, musicals and especially Smokey Joe's Café. She was preceded by her parents; her husband; a sister; a brother; two children, Hollis Goodman and Sharon Dunlap; and granddaughter Edra. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children Harold Goodman, Arthur (Stephanie) Goodman, Shirleasea (John) Nolan, Francinea Goodman and Maria Hamilton; a brother Sheldon Clark; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone 762-542-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019