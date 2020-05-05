Shirley Jean Cole Soto
Shirley Jean Cole
Soto
August 5, 1936-
May 2, 2020
Boiling Springs, SC.- Shirley Jean Cole Soto, 83, widow of the late Fred Soto, resident of Brookwood Dr., died Saturday May 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 5, 1936 in Belton to the late Emery Pearson and Ola Mae Phillips Cole, she attended school through the 10 th grade and later received her G.E.D. She was twice married, first to the late James Olin Yates. She worked over 50 years in Columbus GA as a hair stylist. Shirley was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are her sisters, Sarah Ann Browning of Belton, Martha Huber of Battle Creek, MI, and Mary Sue Rainey of Easley; her brother, Charlie Cole of Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Mark Barfield. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eula Mae Watson, and Bertha Mae Simmons; her brothers, J.P. "Jake" Cole, M.G. Cole, Joseph Ray Cole, Marshall Cole, Mark Cole, and Pearson Junior Cole.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 PM from Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Pruitt officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM prior to the service at Cox Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Browning, Kevin Alewine, Michael Browning, Bill Vaughn, Chris Shields, and Matthew Browning. Flowers are accepted.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Soto family. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2020.
Cox Funeral Home
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
