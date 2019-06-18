Shirley Jean

Cook

07/15/1939-

06/15/2019

Phenix City, AL- Shirley Jean Cook, 79, of Phenix City, AL died at Parkwood Health Facility, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Robb Goodman officiating. Private committal services will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Cook was born July 15, 1939 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late A. B. King and Rosa McClendon King. She was a member of United Baptist Church and a home maker. Mrs. Cook loved her family, especially the grand and great-grandchildren. She was also a dedicated and faithful caregiver to her husband of over 50 years, the late Johnnie Will Cook. We will always remember her easy going spirit and gentle ways. Thank you for all the fond memories and happy times.

Mrs. Cook was also preceded in death by her sister, Christine Lundsford and son-in-law, Bobby Pickrell.

Survivors include her son, Wade Cook (Beth) and daughter, Janet Pickrell, all of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Albert King, Phenix City, AL; four grandchildren, Jeremy Cook (Tiffany), Amanda Jones, Stacey Brown (Jay) and Ryan Pickrell (Chelsey) all of Phenix City, AL; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.

