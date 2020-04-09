Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Shirley Jean Williams


1950 - 2020
Shirley Jean Williams Obituary
Shirley Jean
Williams
February 14, 1950-
April 3, 2020
Seale, AL- Ms. Shirley Jean Williams, 70, of Seale, AL passed Friday, April 3, 2020 in Seale, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020. Public visitation will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Williams was born February 14, 1950 in Russell County, AL to the late Elijah McKissic and the late Pennie Lee Jones. She was a member of St. Peter A.M.E. Church, a 1968 graduate of South Girard High School and she worked at Bibb and Southern Phenix Mills.
Survivors include her fiancé, Clarence Nickerson; four children, Anthony Williams (Ravane), McDonough, GA; Timothy Williams (Pamela) and Jennifer Williams both of Phenix City, AL and Nioka Williams, New Orleans, LA; one brother, Roger Jones (Delbra), Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Annie Lee Blaylock, Fayetteville, NC and Edith Smith (Tyrone), Austell, GA; one sister-in-law, Laura McKissic, Phenix City, AL; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2020
