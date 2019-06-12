Shirley

Melton

03/19/1935-

06/07/2019

Columbus, Ga.- Shirley Melton, 84, of Columbus, GA and widow to the late Rev. Ralph Melton and mother of 4, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.

As a fervent advocate for her children and a dedicated investor in her husband's ministry, Shirley was her family's most ardent supporter. She could often be found behind the scenes, ensuring everyone's needs were met, and she spent several years caretaking for her ill husband. Shirley was also tenacious, resilient, and committed. At the age of 48, she returned to college to earn a second degree in music education and proceeded to teach for 20 years in the Muscogee County School System. She was also an ordained minister with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. Shirley's acts of service toward others expressed her deep love for them. She will be missed deeply by those who call her mom, grandma, and friend.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Living Way Church 7320 Whitesville Rd. Columbus, GA 31904 with Pastor Brad Melton and Rev. Ralph H. Melton officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Survivors include her brother, Mervyn Morelock (Shirley) of Phoenix, AZ, children, Rev. Ralph H. Melton, Jr. (Kathy) of North Hollywood, CA, William C. Melton (Tammy) of Fayetteville, GA, Cheryl M. Smith (Cary) of Columbus, GA and Rev. Bradley S. Melton (Cheri) of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Zack Papageorge (Jessy), Leigh Ann Pineda (Gino), Ben Papageorge, Amy Melton, Amber Melton, Reagan Melton, Matthew Smith, Bailey Melton and Jenna Melton; and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary