Shirley Pekor
Fatum
September 29, 1930-
December 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Shirley Pekor Fatum passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at Striffler Hamby on Sunday December 8th at 3:30 pm with Dr. Edwin Cooper and Rev. John Fugh officiating. The family will receive guests prior to the service from 2:30 – 3:30. A private burial will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
A life-long resident of Columbus, Mrs. Fatum was the daughter of the late Jesse Guy and Anne Gunnels Pekor. She attended Wynnton School, Columbus High School, Sweet Briar College and graduated from the University of Georgia. She received her Master's degree from Columbus State University.
As a Kindergarten teacher for 35 years at South Columbus, Clubview and Wynnton schools, she taught many children and loved them for the rest of her life.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she served on the Administrative Board, as a Sunday School teacher, and in many other capacities.
She was an on call volunteer for Hope Harbour (the Columbus Alliance for Battered Women) for many years, and was honored as one of the four women instrumental in the beginning of the shelter. She was also a docent emeritus of the Columbus Museum, a member of the Junior League of Columbus, the Phalo Study Club, and the Ivy Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Culpepper. She is survived by her beloved husband, Col. (Ret.) John Fatum, her nephews, Bill (Yvonne) Culpepper of Acworth Ga and Robbie Culpepper of Columbus, great nephews Tom (Stephanie) of Lawrenceville Ga, and Stephen Culpepper (Betsy) of Atlanta, three great-great nephews, stepsons John Fatum of Asbury Park, NJ, David (Susan) Fatum of Bradford Mass, and Stephen (Maria) Fatum of Wilmette IL, step-grandsons John Fatum and Michael Fatum of NYC, and cousin Julia Brown of Columbus.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Spring Harbor and Columbus Hospice, as well as our appreciation for caregivers Emma Ogletree, Nestine Brooks and Joni Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Hope Harbour, P.O. Box 4182 Columbus, Ga 31904-0182.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019