|
|
Shirley Ruth
Reliford
June 16, 1953-
November 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Shirley Ruth Jefferson Reliford passed Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 12 noon at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 242 Kendrick Avenue, Columbus, GA. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm. Mrs. Reliford was born on June 16, 1953 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Willie Frank and Vera Booth Jefferson. She was a graduate of William Henry Spencer High School, Class of 1971. Mrs. Reliford retired from the Muscogee County School District in 2014 as an Administrative Assistant after 34 years of service. She loved watching football, celebrating special occasions and preparing her special dishes with family and friends. Mrs. Reliford was preceded by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Mr. Howard Reliford and three brothers. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her three loving and devoted sisters; Dorothy (James) Smith, Joan Butts and Beulah Garner; aunt, Florence Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 14, 2019