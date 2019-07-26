|
|
Shirley
Schapiro Braun
August 26, 1939-
June 15, 2019
Plano, Texas-
Shirley Schapiro Braun of Plano, Texas passed away at her home on June 15, 2019 at age 79 after a lengthy illness. Shirley was born August 26, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia, the second daughter of Ina and Sol Schapiro. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James (Jim) M. Braun, daughter Paige Braun Reupke and her husband Richard of Frisco, Texas, son David Sol Braun of San Marcos, Texas, sister Margie Goldstein of The Bronx, New York, two grandchildren, Ryan Pyles and Madison Braun, and her beloved pup Sugar.
Shirley graduated from Columbus High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was very proud of her Southern Heritage, being a direct descendant of Major Raphael J. Moses, an 1800s plantation owner who was the first person to export peaches out of the state of Georgia. A high ranking officer in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, Major Moses was in charge of supplying provisions for all the troops, and personally rode with Generals Robert E. Lee and James Longstreet.
Shirley was very active and enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed working out and staying in shape, and loved the sun and the beach. Her early work life was diverse, including administrative positions at Columbus College and various hospitals, followed by several modeling and acting jobs in commercials and movies. Shirley and Jim enjoyed traveling often and to many locations. Some of their travels were in association with his job as a corporate jet pilot. She was known to roller-blade on runways (when not in use!) and play tennis inside airplane hangars.
Shirley will always be remembered by friends and family as a "seasoned" shopper, as well as for her elegant class and style, which she steadfastly maintained through a very difficult period in the last several years of her life.
A brief service for immediate family will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 29 at Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley's name and memory to the SPCA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from July 26 to July 28, 2019