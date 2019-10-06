|
Shirley Wandeen
Davis
November 23, 1935-
October 1, 2019
Milton, Florida- Shirley Wandeen Davis, 83 of Milton, Florida formerly of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. EDT, Monday October 7, 2019 at Summerville Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Robert Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Serving as pall bearers will be the deacons of Summerville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service.
Mrs. Davis was born November 23, 1935 in DeKalb County, Alabama; daughter of the late Claude Leslie Colvin and Cressie Tidmore Colvin Jackson. She was a homemaker and co-owner of Davis Concrete Products along with her husband for many years. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Summerville Baptist Church; she volunteered along with her husband for the Russell County Council for Abused and Neglected Children and the Mobile Meal Program.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. "Gene" Davis, her half-brother, C.L. Colvin, Jr. and her sister, Madge E. Bray.
Survivors include her daughter, Renee Davis Conner and husband, Ernie of Milton, FL, son, Hal Davis and wife, Karen of Lyons, GA; four grandchildren, Jeremy Conner and wife, Alexis of Lafayette, LA, Ben Conner and wife, Jenny of Pensacola, FL, Chris Davis and wife, Maison of Perry, GA, Corey Davis of Adrian, GA: great grandchildren, Cecile Cypress Conner, Clayton Christopher Davis, Camden Ashby Conner, Benjamin Davis Conner; sister, Paula Murphy and husband Bob of Columbus, GA, step-sister, Betty Carol Richey of Scottsboro, AL, brother-in-law, J.C. Bray of Columbus, GA along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Regency Hospice of Milton, Florida and the staff at Forsyth House Assisted Living for their kindness and loving care of Mrs. Davis. Flowers are gratefully accepted or donations may be made to Summerville Baptist Church Youth Department in memory of Mrs. Davis.
