Sidney
Jones
January 16, 1983-
December 26, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. Sidney Jones, 36, of Smiths Station, AL passed Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jasper Frazier, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stephens C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Valley, AL. Visitation will be Monday, December 31, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home Inc.
Mr. Jones was born January 16, 1983 in Columbus, GA to Roy Lee Jones and Shirley Jones. He attended Smith Station High School and was employed with Superior Roofing for 20 years.
Survivors include his parents, Roy Lee and Shirley Jones; his children, Desiney Jones, Sydney Jones, Kamoni Jones, Sidnia Jones, Grace Jones, Sidney Jones, Jr., Raegan Jones and Royann Roberts; two brothers, Maurice Jones (Crystal) and Ivan Jones; four aunts; three uncles; two great uncles; two great aunts; a host of cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 30, 2019