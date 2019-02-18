|
Sims
Allen
September 26, 1948-
February 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Sims Allen, 70, of Phenix City, AL, passed on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral service will be 11:00 am EST, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m. EST, Monday, February 18, 2019.
Mr. Sims Allen was born September 26, 1948 to the late Thomas Allen and the late Adell Sims in Phenix City, AL. He was a 1968 graduate of South Girard High School.
Survivors include his son, Antonio Wimberly; brothers, JB (Chun Ye) Allen and Robert (Mary Louis) Allen; sisters, Mamie Arnold and Martha Moore and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019