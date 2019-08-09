|
|
Sis. Annie
Lindsay
July 15, 1949-
August 4, 2019
Hurtsboro, AL- Sis. Annie Lindsay, 70, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12 noon CST), Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church #3 (Wendee), Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Thomas Gathwright, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST (1-5 p.m. CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Sis. Lindsay was born July 15, 1949 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Lee Andrew Lindsay and the late Athel Lee Lindsay. She attended school in Russell County, AL, was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and retired at Phenix City HealthCare after 19 years until she returned back to work in March of 2019.
Survivors include three daughters, Theresa Lindsay, Janeth (Santonyio) Lindsay, and Katrice (Larry) Williams; two sons, Willie J. Lindsay and Keith (Tabitha) Chapple; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nine siblings; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019