Phenix City, AL-

Raymond E. Williams, age 81, resident of Phenix City, Alabama and previous resident of Seale, Alabama, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, Alabama on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10AM with Pastor Skip Speed officiating. Graveside service will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at Striffler-Hamby on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5PM-7PM. Mr. Williams, son of the late Albert Lewis Sr and Mabel Catherine Williams, was born July 29, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia. He served four years in the US Navy and retired from the US Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant E8 after 24 years. He also retired from Columbus Consolidated Government where he was the head of city-wide maintenance; during that time he served with the Civil Air Patrol. After retirement, he continued to serve as a Bailiff for 8 years. Raymond attended Philadelphia Baptist Church in Smiths Station, AL. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Son and Brother who loved his family and always worked hard to provide for them. He adored his wife Patsy "Patty Cakes" and catered to her every need. He had a big heart and could anticipate the needs of others. His joy came from giving. He gave without reservation, expectation or recognition. His smile and laugh would literally light up a room. He loved his country, his family, flying airplanes, RC planes, motorcycles, traveling, fishing, gardening and raising chickens. Raymond absolutely lived life to the fullest and was a role-model to all who knew him. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Patsy Kelly, his parents, two brothers, Albert Williams Jr and Charlie Williams, two sisters, Billie Ann Ward and Glenda Faye Tadley. He is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann Williams of Columbus, GA, Brenda Branton-Hooton and her husband Trey Hooton of Smiths Station, AL and; two sisters, Beverly Patterson of Mason City, IA and Martha Dupriest and her husband Reggie of Hamilton, GA; five grandchildren, Adriane Branton Salmi and her husband Joseph Salmi, Benjamin Tyler Branton II and his wife Kellie, Shanna O'Hara, Raymond Alan Johnson and Brian Reitz; nine great-grandchildren, Zachary Salmi (18), Hunter Salmi (16), Elijah Strange (16), Benjamin Branton III (14), Savannah Rae Salmi (10), Ethan O'Hara (9), Seth Salmi (8), Emily O'Hara (4), Sierra Johnson (4); and many other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary