James "Jim" Howard
Pennington, SMSgt. USAF, (Ret.)
March 23, 1939-
August 25, 2019
Hamilton, GA- James "Jim" Howard Pennington, SMSgt USAF, (Ret.), beloved husband to Virginia "Vicki" Todd Pennington, died peacefully at home at the age of 80.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Judy Hay officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Jim was born on March 23, 1939 in Columbus, GA to Charlie Howard and Ruby Martha (Mayhand) Pennington. He graduated from Gulf Coast Community College and played clarinet for the Florida State University Marching Chiefs.
Jim enlisted in the Air Force as a Communications Specialist and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. Among his awards were The Meritorious Service Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Air Force Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster). He served his country in several places around the world and earned his Associate in Communications Technology degree. He retired after almost 21 years of military service. He built a second career following his passion for computers and technology until retirement from Piedmont Columbus Regional in 2004.
Jim and Vicki, his wife of 25 years, shared a love for traveling and took many trips exploring places both familiar and new around the world. Jim liked boating on Lake Harding and watching the antics of the kitties, birds, and wildlife around their home.
Jim is survived by his wife, Vicki, and her daughter, Joy (Matt) Burns; his ex-wife, Rebecca Pennington; daughters, Kristine (Mark) Mitchell, Elizabeth Pennington, Deborah (Sam) Khoury, and Laurie (Jonas) Billiot; his sister, Helen Pennington Long; numerous grandchildren including Steven, Kevin, Erin, Adam, Ryan, Stacy (Ethan), Samantha, Connor, Zachary (Taylor), Zoe (Hutton), Zia, Zane, Virginia; 1 great granddaughter; and special family friend, Ernie Kirk.
Jim was predeceased by his parents; his infant son, David James Pennington; stepson, Bradley Yurchuck; and stepdaughter, Julia Yurchuck Jimenez.
The family requests donations be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019