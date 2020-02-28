Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Somanath Kudchadkar


1936 - 2020
Somanath Kudchadkar Obituary
Somanath
Kudchadkar
April 16, 1936-
February 26, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Dr. Somanath "Sam" Kudchadkar 83, of Columbus GA, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends Sunday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Dr. Kudchadkar was born April 16, 1936 in Goa, India and migrated to New York in 1966, then moved to Columbus, Ga. in 1979. He retired after over 30 years as a Radiologist at Martin Army Community Hospital.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Uma Somanath of Columbus, Ga., son, Sudesh Kudchadkar (Sanguita) of Columbus, Ga., daughters, Vilasini Suktankar (Shyam) of Roswell, Ga., Ragini Kudchadkar (Graham Reiney) of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by two brothers, two sisters and seven grandchildren ranging from 23 years old to 7 years old.
In lieu of flowers those so desiring may make contributions to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, Ga. 31907 or the Winship Cancer Institute Colon Cancer Fund, 1762 Clifton Road Suite 1400 Atlanta, Georgia 30322.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
