|
|
Sophia "Yia Yia"
Kontaxis
May 19, 1927-
November 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- On the afternoon of Monday, November 4, 2019, Sophia "YiaYia" Kontaxis, age 92, peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Though her smile is gone forever and her hands we can no longer touch we still have so many memories of the woman we loved so much. Her memory is now our keepsake which we will never part. God has her in his keeping and we will always have her in our hearts.
Born in New York City, New York, Sophia was the daughter of Greek immigrants, Anthony & Fotini Zoumberis. The family moved from New York to Florida where they lived with other relatives from their homeland. After various moves throughout Florida, they landed in Panama City where Mama Gus graduated from Bay High school in 1945. Years later, they moved to Pensacola, where she met and married her first husband, Gus Vogas. Divorcing years later, she then met and married James Kontaxis and lived in Pensacola where they owned and operated various businesses.
More than fifty-four years ago, after the passing of Gus Vogas, she alone packed up her children and moved them to Columbus where she re-opened Gus's Drive-In & Restaurant on Victory Drive. That woman then became Mama Gus, the hardworking, compassionate and dedicated restauranteur who patrons have known and loved for decades.
Throughout the late sixties and seventies, Mama Gus's drive-in was one among several others lining the strip. Muscle cars and hotrods flooded the drive-in lots after football games at Baker High School. Children waited with excitement in the backseats of the family car for carhops to dash out on skates with trays of the hot, flavorful food Gus's was known for.
Family-owned and operated since 1965, Gus's Drive-In is Mama Gus's legacy. Such longevity in the restaurant business is no small feat. It was her love for her customers and support for the community that kept her going. It was not unusual for Mama Gus to take in other families in need in order to help them. Mama Gus was one of the founding members which started the Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church in 1995. Her love of her faith is what has helped the church to be the success it is today.
She leaves behind the loves of her life, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Aspasia "Beba" Kontaxis; sons, Anthony George Kontaxis, and Nick (Barbara) Vogas; grandchildren Francine Brittingham, Sophia (Jerry) Mann, Samantha (Chuck) Guldin, Gus (Sam) Vogas, Christina Chartier, and Nicholas Vogas, Jr; great grandchildren Jake Mann, Joshua Mann, Laney Brittingham, Dylan (Kendall) Brittingham, Austin (Rachel) Guldin, Katherine Guldin, and great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James George Kontaxis and beloved daughter, Katherine Vogas.
A viewing and visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with a Trisagion (prayer service) starting at 7:00 pm in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler- Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 4612 Gilbert Ave, Columbus, GA. 31904. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 7, 2019