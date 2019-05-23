Sophrania M.

Ford

April 13, 1930-

May 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sophrania M. Ford transitioned peacefully Sunday surrounded by the love of her family. She was 89 years of age.

The daughter of the late Vivian and Hattie Hickey Byrd, Mrs. Ford was born in Cusseta, GA and was a graduate of Radcliff High School. She was a devoted member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Deaconess, Missionary, served with the Culinary Committee, and the Senior Choir. She was employed for over 31 years with Interstate Brand. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Mr. Edward C. Ford, Jr., a granddaughter, Simone Marks; a son-in-law, Earl Manassa; and ten siblings, Walter, Jonas, David, Clifford, Willie Frank and Leon Byrd, Hester Level, Leta Thomas, Quida Byrd and Marie Benning.

Survivors include: a son, Edward C. Ford III (Beverly); three daughters, Larris Marks (Simon), Sandra Manassa, and Barbara Wittnik (Peter); nine grandchildren, Edward J. Ford, April Davis (Phillip), Jennifer Rucker, Taylor Ford, Tamara Faxio (Emmanuel), Adrain Smith, Chris Bizzard (Stacey), Carolyn Collins (Michael) and Christopher Wittnik; a host of loving great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Ford will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, Upatoi, GA. Pastor F. R. Smith will officiate. The interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary