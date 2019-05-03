Soroya A.

Fravel

March 11, 1933-

April 30, 2019

Columbus, GA- Soraya Abousaidi Fravel was eighty-six years old and a life-long resident in Columbus, GA. Soraya found peace with our Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019 at 6:46AM. A service of worship and thanksgiving will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church on May 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate her life.

Soraya was born March 11, 1933 in Tehran, Iran. Her parents sent her to Germany at the young age of sixteen where she met her husband. She journeyed to America by ship to start her life as a U.S. Infantry wife. Soraya was a great story teller and enjoyed talking about her adventurous travels. She especially enjoyed every opportunity to return to Europe while stationed in Mannheim and Illesheim, Germany. During her life, she was dedicated to helping others.

Soraya was preceded in death by her generous and loving parents: Father, Mirza Ali-Khan Abousaidi; Mother, Showkat Khanoom Abousaidi; her dear older brother, Mohamed Abousaidi of Munich, Germany; younger sister, Shahla Abousaidi of Tehran, Iran; also her angel on earth and infant daughter, Monique Angelique Fravel of Columbus, Georgia.

Soraya is survived by her two younger brothers: Bijan (Hannah Lora) Abousaidi of Germany and Fereydoon (Sharine and Ali) Abousaidi of Seattle, Washington; sons: Charles Joseph (Scarlett) Fravel of Salem, South Carolina, Jonathan Floyd (Ginny) Fravel, M.D. of Little Rock, Arkansas, Paul Andrew (Kristi) Fravel of Vienna, Virginia; and daughter: Patricia Ann Fravel (Harry) Beavers of Midland, Georgia.

Soraya had many accomplishments in her life, most notably, her role as the doting grandmother of Savanna Fravel (Chris) Thompson of Longmont, Colorado, William Joseph Fravel of Atlanta, GA, Patrick James Beavers of Kansas City, MO, Madison Yvonne Beavers of Atlanta, Georgia, William Jacob Fravel of Panama City, Florida, Khani Lee Fravel (Dr. Joe) Bradsher of Birmingham, Alabama, Zackary Pearce Fravel of Portland, Oregon, Brett Helms Beavers of Midland, Georgia, Kennedy Grace Fravel of Panama City, Florida, Allie Fravel and Alex Fravel both of Vienna, Virginia. Soraya was also the great-grandmother of: Autumn Rose Thompson, Sohmer Rayne Thompson, and Maisie Bradsher.

Many thanks for the love and care provided by her medical team: John P. Byers, MD; Henry Ngo, MD Christopher Tidwell, MD; Enon Hopkins, DPT; Shannon Brooks, RN; Melissa Moore, CNA, and Ebbie Tompkins, RN/BSN/CHPN for their encouragement and care.