Sra Kyle Joseph (Usaf) Calvin Ellison
1997 - 2020
SRA (USAF) Kyle Joseph
Calvin Ellison
May 5, 1997-
May 21, 2020
Oklahoma City, OK- Kyle Joseph Calvin Ellison, 23 of Oklahoma City, OK, formerly of Smiths Station, AL. passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. at the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Smiths Station, AL. with Reverend Donald Edwards officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kyle was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. on May 5, 1997, he spent part of his youth in New York and Tennessee. He was a graduate of Smiths Station High School, Smiths Station, AL. and was a member of the Beta Club. Kyle enjoyed wrestling, working out, music, reading and running cross country. He was a Senior Airman in the Air Force, and was recognized by the Air Force for his exceptional performance. Kyle received Airman of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2020. He participated in the band at Smiths Station High School and in the Air Force. Kyle was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church where he participated in church missionary efforts. Kyle was an exceptional son, brother, and father, he was loved and adored by all who knew him. He left a lasting impression on all he encountered in life. Kyle never met a stranger and could fit in with anyone.
Survivors include his Daughter, Malia-Jo Munoz, Harlingen, TX, Malia's Mother, Mia Munoz, Harlingen, TX, Kyle's mother, Shekera Pinnock, Summerville, GA. Father, Joseph Ellison (Wendy), Smiths Station, AL, grandmother, Shella Ellison, Shiloh, GA, grandmother, Barbara McSears, Summerville, GA. grandfather,Joseph Pinnock, Jamaica, sisters, Kiala Perry & Kelise Walker, Summerville, GA. brothers, Xerxes Ellison and Achilles Ellison, Smiths Station, AL, step-siblings, Colin and Alexis Livingston, Smiths Station, AL, aunts, Theresa Robinson-Lindsey (Eddie), Columbus, GA. Elizabeth Spencer, Shiloh, GA, Elaine Ellison, Waverly Hall, GA, Sarah Smith (Anthony), Shiloh, GA, Dawn Butler, New York, uncle, Karl Pinnock, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and a host of extended family.
Fond memories and condolences for the Ellison family may be left at www.shphenixcity.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
JUN
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
May 31, 2020
Gratitude Arrangement
