|
|
SSG (Ret) Calvin E.
Brown
December 5, 1940-
November 3, 2019
Mauk, GA- Calvin Eugene Brown (aka "Shorty" or "Big Gene") was born December 5,1940 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Robert D. Brown and the late Alma McCardel Brown. Gene safely passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 3, 2019 just about a month before his 79th birthday. He had waged a short battle with cancer and died at home under hospice care in the Five Points Community of Marion County. He was retired from Georgia's D.O.T. with 30 years of service. He had served his country as a member of the US Army and the Georgia National Guard for 25 years. He was also a 20 year member of the American Legion. He was a former member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church in Columbus. But he was a long time member of the Five Points Baptist Church which was organized in 1937 with his parents as charter members. Services will be held Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at noon to 1:00 p.m. at Five Points Baptist Church located at 2742 Ronnie Road at the intersection of GA Hwy 240 and GA Hwy 127. Services will be conducted by his B.F.F. of 60 plus years Dr. Lanier Roberts assisted by Brian Fuller. Music provided by Silas Fuller. Serving as pallbearers are great nephews Kirk Brown, Matthew Brown, Rob Brown and Tucker Maddox, nephew Dan Maddox and dear family friend Mark McCallister. Flowers are accepted but in lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to the Five Points Baptist Church Cemetery fund 762 GA Hwy 240 Connector Mauk, Georgia 31058. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 52 years Joyce Watson Brown. He was preceded in death by a brother Joseph D. Brown Sr. and a sister Mary Allene Brown Gallops. Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family with a multitude of dear friends also survive. Gene's nephew and his wife Joe and Annette Brown provided extensive care during his illness. Our traveling buddies of 35 plus years Jane and Ralph Landreau provided undying love and support throughout ever episode of our lives. We wish also to recognize two special ladies who attended to Joyce and Gene's care round the clock, Jessica Johnson and Angela Jurado as well as the staff of Columbus Hospice. His extended family included two EXTRA SPECIAL CHILDREN he and Joyce consider their GRANDCHILDREN. Although Gene and Joyce had no children of their own Joyce's sister Louise generously shared her two with them. A great-nephew Tucker Addison Maddox and a great-niece Georgia Mabel Maddox who also considered their Aunt Joyce and Big Gene as grandparents. To God Be the Glory! Great Things He Has Done!!
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019