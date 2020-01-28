|
|
SSG (Ret.) James Alva
Patrick
January 19, 1932-
January 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- SSG (Ret.) James Alva Patrick, 88, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Second Baptist Church, 2800 Second Ave., Columbus, GA on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 beginning at 11:30 AM with Pastor Tommy Fountain and Pastor Mike Reeves officiating. The interment will conclude at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery at 1:30 PM EST. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Columbus from 6 PM until 8 PM.
James was born on January 19, 1932 in Bellefountaine, OH to the late Chester and Beulah Patrick. He proudly served his country for 23 years in the United States Army. During this time, he fought in the Korean Conflict and ultimately retired with the rank of SSG. James was Baptist by faith and a dedicated member of Second Baptist Church in Columbus, GA for 60 years.
James was an extraordinary man with many talents. He enjoyed painting and quilting as well as woodworking. His beautiful creations were built with care and precision and were an amazing sight to behold. James made many things in his church including the pulpit. He also extended his abilities to First Baptist Church where he worked as the Maintenance Supervisor. James will always be remembered as a giving man with a heart of gold. He has, without a doubt, left a legacy for his family. This devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather will be greatly missed but will always have a very special place in the hearts of those who knew him.
Other than his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Patrick.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Lavonne Tindall Patrick; daughter, Heather Smith (Matthew) of Midway, GA; sons, Bruce Patrick (Melanie) of Wetumpka, AL and Heath Patrick (Tracee) of Columbus, GA; sisters, Eileen Smith of Bellefountaine, OH and Peggy Hudson (Edward) of Cable, OH; 10 grandchildren: Andrew Patrick (Jenn), Michael Patrick (Sharon), Daniel Patrick, Tindall Smith, Braydon Patrick, Meadow Smith, Katie Patrick, Ashlee Patrick, Emily Patrick, Keegan Patrick; one great-grandchild, Rebecca Patrick.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the at kidney.org.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 28, 2020