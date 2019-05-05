|
SSG (Ret) Jesse Lee
Ward, Jr.
August 27, 1942-
May 1, 2019
Pittsview, AL- SSG (Ret) Jesse Lee Ward, Jr. passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. Burial will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 11:30 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Ward was born August 27, 1942 in Molino, Florida; son of the late Jesse L. and Almedia Parker Ward. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Pearl Hartley Ward, brothers, Joe Ward, Charles Ward and Carl Ward; his sisters, Bessie Lee Walker and Jeanette Nevels.
Survivors include his children, Lula Mae Parker, Tammy Zhukov, Phyllis Miller and Ivy Lee Ward along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019