SSG (Ret.) Robert Marx "Bob"
Heider
May 30, 1955-
May 01, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- SSG (Ret.) Robert Marx "Bob" Heider 64, of Columbus died Friday, May 01, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Tent-side services with Military Honors will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dr. Cindy Garrard officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Those unable to attend may view the services on FACEBOOK live at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Bob was born May 30, 1955 in Honolulu, HI son of the late George Kenneth and Gwenda Jane Shultz Heider. He retired after 23 years in the U.S. Army and later retired after 23 years from the Columbus Consolidated Government. Bob was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, the Seekers Sunday School Class and enjoyed being outdoors! He liked hiking, traveling, fishing, drawing and sketching, and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.
Other than his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandson James Trigg Heider.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Grantham Heider son, Ryan Marx Heider (Cathleen); brothers and sisters; Jane Ann Heider, Kenneth Michael "Mike" Heider, William Richard "Bill" Heider, Timothy Jay Heider, Stephen Shawn Heider; grandchildren, Griffin James Heider and Grayson Elizabeth Heider; brother-in-law, David Grantham (Karen) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road Columbus, Ga. 31909 or www.columbushospice.com
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.