Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ssg Ologhoejebi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ssg Saturday (Ret.) Ologhoejebi


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ssg Saturday (Ret.) Ologhoejebi Obituary
SSG (ret.) Saturday
Ologhoejebi
February 15, 1958-
November 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- SSG (Ret.) Saturday Akpomudiala Ologhoejebi "OJ", age 61, of Columbus died on November 29, 2019. A visitation of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary; Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Burial will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors.
OJ was born in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria, on February 15, 1958; the son of Macurly and Emafugbo A. Ologhoejebi. OJ came to the United States in 1980, he joined the U.S. Army and retired in 2008. His work was not over, he went to school, received his degree and continued to be a positive influence on all that knew him. Those that knew OJ would say that he worked hard, dreamed big, believed in setting and accomplishing goals, and mostly importantly he loved his family. OJ loved to reminisce about his past and share his story of how he made it to America.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn; two sons, Anthony and Macaulay Ologhoejebi; a step-daughter Tierra White; a step-son Harry Cox; three sisters, Alice Odiwe, Victoria Sammy, Bargain Obi; seven brothers, Augustine, Maford, James, Henry, Francis, Henry, Efe Ologhoejebi; and many other family members and friends of family that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Ologhoejebi family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ssg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -