|
|
SSG (ret.) Saturday
Ologhoejebi
February 15, 1958-
November 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- SSG (Ret.) Saturday Akpomudiala Ologhoejebi "OJ", age 61, of Columbus died on November 29, 2019. A visitation of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary; Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Burial will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors.
OJ was born in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria, on February 15, 1958; the son of Macurly and Emafugbo A. Ologhoejebi. OJ came to the United States in 1980, he joined the U.S. Army and retired in 2008. His work was not over, he went to school, received his degree and continued to be a positive influence on all that knew him. Those that knew OJ would say that he worked hard, dreamed big, believed in setting and accomplishing goals, and mostly importantly he loved his family. OJ loved to reminisce about his past and share his story of how he made it to America.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Survivors include: his wife, Carolyn; two sons, Anthony and Macaulay Ologhoejebi; a step-daughter Tierra White; a step-son Harry Cox; three sisters, Alice Odiwe, Victoria Sammy, Bargain Obi; seven brothers, Augustine, Maford, James, Henry, Francis, Henry, Efe Ologhoejebi; and many other family members and friends of family that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Ologhoejebi family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019