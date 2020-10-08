SSG (Ret.) Willie L.
Ashford
September 13, 1943-
October 2, 2020
Columbus, GA- SSG (Ret.) Willie L. Ashford, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, October 2, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Pastor Charlie L. Sanders, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
SSG (Ret.) Ashford was born on September 13, 1943 to the late Lawyer Ashford and the late Alice Montgomery Ashford in Birmingham, AL. He retired from the United States Army and earned a degree from Columbus Technical College in mechanics.
Survivors include his wife, Nora L. Ashford of Columbus, GA; three sons Kenneth (Michelle) Howard, Rodney (Andrea) Daniels both of Columbus, GA and Jacob (Becky) Johnson of St. Louis, MO; three daughters, June (Jordan) Clark of Killeen, Texas, Jackie (Kenneth) Miller and Alice "Tina" Phillips both of Phenix City, AL; brother, Larry Ashford; sister, Carla Bush; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign guest registry.